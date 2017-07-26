This photo provided by Coca-Cola shows a six-pack of bottled Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Coke Zero is getting a makeover as Coke Zero Sugar in the United States. The new cans and bottles, which will incorporate more red like regular Coke, will start hitting shelves in August 2017. The company says people didn’t always understand that Coke Zero’s name means it has no calories. The push comes as Diet Coke’s sales continue to decline. (Rodger Macuch/Courtesy of Coca-Cola via AP)