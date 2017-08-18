DETROIT (AP) — A former union official in Detroit has been charged with making more than $40,000 in purchases for herself and others with money from Fiat Chrysler.

Virdell King is the fourth person charged in the case. The government says Al Iacobelli, who was a Fiat Chrysler labor executive, gave credit cards to some officials at the United Auto Workers. Bills were paid with money from a company-sponsored training center.

The conspiracy charge against King was filed as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is likely.

King retired in 2016 after working in the UAW's Chrysler department. Her attorney, John Shea, declined to comment Friday.

The government quotes a former Fiat Chrysler employee as saying the goal was to keep UAW officials "fat, dumb and happy."

