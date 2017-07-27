FILE - In this July 29, 2009, file photo financial guru Dave Ramsey sits in his broadcasting studio in Brentwood, Tenn. Ramsey Solutions celebrated the groundbreaking of a new corporate headquarters Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the Franklin site where its more than 223,000 square-foot (20,717 sq. meter) building will stand. The estimated move-in date is August 2019. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)