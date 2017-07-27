FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, billionaire Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos talks about the history and character of the Post during a dedication ceremony for its new headquarters in Washington. Bezos briefly became the world’s richest man Thursday, July 27, 2017 in Forbes magazine’s tracking of wealth, as stock in his e-commerce company hit an all-time high. Microsoft founder Bill Gates reclaimed the lead by afternoon, as Amazon’s stock fell nearly 1 percent for the day to $1,046. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)