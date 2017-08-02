Bipartisan drive to pay health insurers faces Senate hurdles

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. A bipartisan Senate effort to continue federal payments to insurers and avert a costly rattling of insurance markets faces a dicey future, underscoring that last week’s wreck of the Republican drive to repeal the Obama health care law hasn’t eased the issue’s fraught politics. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)