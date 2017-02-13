WASHINGTON (AP) — Marathon Pharmaceuticals has announced that it would temporarily halt the rollout of a drug to treat genetic muscle deterioration just hours after two lawmakers expressed outrage that the company planned to charge $89,000 a year for a drug that's widely available abroad for about $1,000 a year.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, had urged the company to significantly lower its prices before the drug goes on the U.S. market.
Just a few hours after the two lawmakers released their letter, Marathon Pharmaceuticals issued a statement announcing it would meet with those involved in treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
The company says it will explain its efforts to develop and sell Emflaza, review concerns, discuss options and move forward "based on the resulting plan of action."