EPA moves to rewrite limits for coal power plant wastewater

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, heavy equipment is used at an ash storage site at Gallatin Fossil Plant in Gallatin, Tenn. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it plans to scrap an Obama-era measure limiting water pollution from coal-fired power plants. A letter from EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt released Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, as part of a legal appeal says he will seek to revise the 2015 guidelines mandating increased treatment for wastewater from steam electric power generating plants. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)