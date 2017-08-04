FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Flynn is detailing previously undisclosed paid speaking engagements, business positions and income from the presidential transition that he left off his public financial disclosure. A person close to Flynn tells The Associated Press that the filing shows Flynn entered into a consulting agreement with the British parent company of data firm Cambridge Analytica, which aided the Trump campaign. The person says Flynn didn’t perform work or accept payment under the agreement. He terminated it after Trump’s election victory. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)