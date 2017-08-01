Game of Thrones: Doesn't anyone here want to make any money?

This photo provided by HBO shows Emilia Clarke as “Mother of Dragons” Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from HBO's "Game of Thrones." Most fans of the HBO hit series were enthralled to see Daenerys finally meet the resurrected Snow on the episode that aired Sunday, July 30, 2017. But, from an economic perspective, there were a number of missed opportunities. Doesn’t anyone on this show want to make a bundle? (Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO via AP)