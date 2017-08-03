Senate confirms Trump choice to head commodity agency

FILE- In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, GFI Group Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, J. Christopher Giancarlo, left, shakes hands with Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) Chairman Gary Gensler during a conference hosted by GFI Group in Washington. Giancarlo, a former brokerage firm executive, was approved Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He has been acting head of the agency since early this year. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Fille)