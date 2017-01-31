WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate panel approves former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as Energy secretary in Trump administration.
Senate panel approves former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as Energy secretary in Trump administration
