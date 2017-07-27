FILE - In this March 10, 2005, file photo, Randal Quarles, U.S. assistant secretary of Treasury, speaks to journalists in Tokyo. Quarles, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Federal Reserve Board, says he likes a predecessor's ideas for where regulators should prune banking rules. At his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, July 27, 2017, Quarles said he agreed with recent recommendations of the man he'd replace as the head of bank oversight. The predecessor, Daniel Tarullo, only filled the role informally. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)