WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department says it intends to consider salary level when determining who is eligible for overtime pay. But it hasn't yet set the maximum earnings a worker can have and still qualify.

That's according to a brief filed Friday with the federal appeals court in New Orleans in a case that debates whether President Barack Obama's administration had the right to double the threshold to around $47,000.

The Trump administration is not endorsing that level. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta suggested to a Senate panel that he'd consider raising the threshold from roughly $24,000 to around $30,000 to keep up with inflation.

A federal district court in Texas put the Obama rule on hold last year, saying Labor focused too much on salaries and not enough of job duties.

