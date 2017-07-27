WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods posted the biggest gain in nearly three years last month, pulled up by a surge in orders for civilian aircraft.

The Commerce Department says orders for durable goods — which are meant to last at least three years — climbed 6.5 percent in June, reversing two straight monthly drops. The June increase was the biggest since July 2014.

But the bulk of the increase came from a 131.2 percent surge in orders for civilian aircraft, a volatile category. Excluding transportation equipment, orders were up just 0.2 percent. Orders for capital goods, excluding military equipment and aircraft, fell 0.1 percent in June, a sign that businesses are cutting investment plans.

Economists watch durable goods orders because they offer clues about where the economy is headed.

