Hawaiian fisherman sues to restrict foreign fishing licenses

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2017 file photo commercial fishing boats are docked at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A Native Hawaiian fisherman is asking an environmental court to stop Hawaii officials from issuing commercial fishing licenses to those who aren't legally admitted into the United States. Malama Chun filed a petition in response to an Associated Press investigation that found hundreds of foreign fishermen confined to boats and some living in subpar conditions. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources denied his petition. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)