Retailers took losses Thursday and pulled U.S. stocks lower in another day of mild trading before the holidays.
On Thursday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,918.88.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 4.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,260.96.
The Nasdaq composite slid 24.01 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,447.42.
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 12.53 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,362.66.
For the week:
The Dow is up 75.47 points, or 0.4 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 2.89 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 10.26 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 1.75 points, or 0.1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 2,493.85 points, or 14.3 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 217.02 points, or 10.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 440.01 points, or 8.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 226.77 points, or 20 percent.