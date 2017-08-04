Judge: Federal utility must remove coal ash at power plant

FILE - This Jan. 25, 2017 file photo shows the Gallatin Fossil Plant in Gallatin, Tenn. A federal judge on Friday, AUG. 4, 2017 ordered the nation’s largest public utility to dig up its coal ash at Tennessee Valley Authority’s Gallatin Fossil Plant and move it to a lined waste site where it doesn’t risk further polluting the Cumberland River.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)