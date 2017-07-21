This Thursday, July 20, 2017 photo, shows a plaque at the Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Arizona, where the former Phoenix Indian School for Native American Children used to sit. The plot of land was traded between the federal government and a private developer who was supposed to make yearslong payments to an education fund for native children. But the developer stopped making payments in 2012, and now the government has come to an agreement with the developer that allows it to skirt much of what it owes to the education fund. (AP Photo/Astrid Galvan)