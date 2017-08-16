LL Bean boosting production of iconic boot

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, shoppers exit the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. L.L. Bean hopes to give the boot to backlogs of its most iconic product. The Maine-based retailer is expanding production to keep up with demand for its leather-and-rubber “duck boot” with a new manufacturing center that’s being unveiled Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The company also plans to hire more than 100 additional production workers at two locations in Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)