The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Industrial and materials companies are leading stocks broadly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Chemicals maker Huntsman rose 2.6 percent early Monday after agreeing to be acquired by Clariant.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Ford rose 1.5 percent after replacing its CEO.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,390.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,887. The Nasdaq composite rose 26 points, or 0. percent, to 6,110.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags