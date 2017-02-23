NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are posting moderate gains in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in energy stocks which recouped some of their losses from a day earlier.

Oil rig operator Transocean jumped 4 percent, one of the biggest gains in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Payments processor Square soared 16 percent after reporting higher revenue that analysts were expecting and issuing a strong forecast.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,366.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks 30 big U.S. companies, climbed 31 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,807. The Nasdaq composite was down a fraction at 5,860.

The Dow and S&P 500 were at record highs.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.39 percent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags