Neo-Nazi site's publisher says he's got no home on internet

FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Muslim comedian Dean Obeidallah speaks at a news conference in New York. Obeidallah, a Muslim-American radio host, is accusing Andrew Anglin, the publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website, of defaming him by falsely labeling him the “mastermind” of a deadly concert bombing in England, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)