Netflix wins 'Scandal' creator Rhimes in blow to Disney, ABC

FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Shonda Rhimes attends the "Scandal" 100th Episode Celebration at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, Calif. Netflix announced late Sunday, Aug. 13, that Rhimes and her company Shondaland had agreed to produce new series and context for the streaming service. Rhimes’ current hit shows, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” will continue to air on ABC. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)