BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are offering to settle a complaint against the Texas-based developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Energy Transfer Partners is accused of improperly reported the discovery of American Indian artifacts during construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline that began moving North Dakota oil to Illinois last month. No artifacts were disturbed.

North Dakota's Public Service Commission in November proposed a fine of at least $15,000. Under state law it could levy fines of up to $200,000.

The commission on Monday offered a settlement under which ETP would make a $15,000 "contribution" to the State Historic Preservation Office or another mutually agreed-upon entity. The company would not have to admit fault.

ETP didn't immediately comment on the proposal. The company has 10 days to accept the offer.

