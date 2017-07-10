KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The founder of home mortgage company James B. Nutter & Co. has died.
Nutter's son, James B. Nutter Jr., said in a statement on the company's website that his father died Friday. He was 89. He founded the Kansas City-based company that bears his name in 1951.
Nutter Jr. said in a statement that his father taught his family "not only how to be honorable and fair in business, but how to listen to, and learn about people from every country, culture and religion, and to have compassion for every living thing, whether on two legs or four."
The statement didn't include Nutter's cause of death.
Nutter also was a political donor and philanthropist. Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said in a tweet that Nutter had a "very big heart."