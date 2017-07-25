FILE -- In this July 13, 2017 file photo California Gov. Jerry Brown listens as members of the Senate Environmental Quality Committee discuss a pair of climate change bills he supports, in Sacramento, Calif. As his fourth and final term winds down Brown will spend the final 17 months in office working on California's housing crisis and fighting for ambitious projects to build a high-speed rail system and re-engineer California's water system. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)