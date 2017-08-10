Suspended Fox host suing reporter over alleged lewd texts

FILE - In this July 22, 2015, file photo, co-host Eric Bolling appears on "The Five" television program, on the Fox News Channel, in New York. Bolling is suing the reporter who broke the story that he allegedly sent lewd text messages to colleagues. Bolling filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit Wednesday against Yashar Ali, a Huffington Post contributing writer. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)