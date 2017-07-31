FILE - In this April 7, 2014, file photo, Bitcoin logos are displayed at the Inside Bitcoins conference and trade show in New York. The threat of a split in bitcoin has been avoided for now. A move by users to force a change in the computer code by July 31, 2017, has worked, with the majority of so-called “miners,” who are rewarded for verifying transactions, signaling support. The change is designed to improve capacity on the increasingly clogged network. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)