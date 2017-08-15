Tiki torch manufacturer president 'appalled' at protesters

In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 photo, multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the UVA campus in Charlottesville, Va. W.C. Bradley Co. President and CEO Marc Olivie told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Monday, Aug. 14 that the Columbus-based company’s staff was “appalled and saddened” that its Tiki brand torches were “used by people who promote bigotry and hatred.” (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)