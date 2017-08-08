Tribes want Dakota pipeline shut, but offer fallback plan

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, law enforcement officers, left, drag a person from a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline, near the town of St. Anthony in rural Morton County, N.D. American Indian tribes fighting the Dakota Access oil pipeline want a federal judge to shut down the line while more environmental review is done, to ensure tribal safety. The tribes have been battling the pipeline on the ground and in the courts for more than a year, over fears of environmental harm. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)