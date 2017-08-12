Trump to request possible probe of China trade practices

FILE - In this July 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. Trump is planning to sign an executive action asking the U.S. Trade Representative to consider investigating China for the theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property. He is taking the step even as he seeks China’s help with the ongoing crisis with North Korea. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)