FILE - In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, Wells Fargo CEO & President Timothy Sloan is interviewed in one of his bank's branches in New York. Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo is back in hot water for signing customers up for products that they didn't need or want. This time it's auto insurance, and the bank says it may have cost 20,000 people their cars. The San Francisco-based bank acknowledged late Thursday, July 28, 2017 that it enrolled roughly 570,000 auto loan borrowers for what's known as collateral production insurance on their vehicles when the customers already had appropriate insurance. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)