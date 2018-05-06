The JP Sports’ Gold Glove Classic that ended Sunday at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf, was more than a hit.
It was a landmark moment for the Quad-Cities and the new facility, also known as the BettPlex.
Sunday was the final day for the competition that involved 120 youth teams, with players ages 8-14. John Pieritz, of Moline, who owns JP Sports, couldn’t have been more pleased. And judging from the smiles of players, parents and coaches, the facility's "wow factor" was contagious.
Developer Doug Kratz had a vision, Pieritz said. “It set the bar high."
“Our big thing is finding the best facilities in the Midwest and the country,” Pieritz said. “It’s going to be tough to top this.”
Over the weekend, from 10-12,000 people packed the complex. Pieritz said the complex will not only drive tourism, but also development in the area: For example, Choice Hotels International, Inc., has signed an agreement with Frontier Hospitality Group to develop a Cambria hotel at the intersection of Middle Road and Forest Grove Road.
Visitors will arrive from a greater distance, Pieritz said. “This tournament has some teams from 2 hours away. As we get deeper into the season we will have teams coming from three to five hours away on a regular basis,” he said.
Visitors over the weekend came from the Quad-Cities, Iowa City, Dubuque, Iowa, and from Sterling and Chicago in Illinois, among other areas.
Tom Hartman, of Sterling, Illinois, arrived to watch his two grandsons play ball. “It's pretty nice,” he said. “It’s a lot of facility.
Nicole Valenza, of Plainfield, Illinois, cheered her son, Anthony, 13, while he played with the Illinois Hawks. “It’s beautiful,” she said. “I had no idea what to expect. This is the first (facility) I’ve been to that’s been turf, and with so many fields close together.”
“If I could play here, I’d like to move to the Quad-Cities,” Anthony told her.
“It’s awesome. It’s turf,” said Dominick Kramer, 11, of Fulton, Illinois, with the Baserunners. “There’s no bad hops.” His only complaint was that the players “can’t chew sunflower seeds or gum.”
Ashley Boardman, of Thomson, Illinois, said she appreciated the number of fields the complex features. “We don’t have to wait for them to drag the fields,” she said.
“The kids aren’t tripping in gopher holes or sprinkler heads,” said Coach Troy Van Zuiden, whose only complaint is that the turf “is a lot hotter than you’d think.”
