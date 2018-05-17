The Davenport Community School District has opened online registration for all families who will have students attending its schools for the 2018-2019 school year.
Through online registration, families can complete paperwork in advance of the traditional school registration days held closer to the start of the school year.
Traditional registration will still be offered at the schools and families who register their students online still should attend the registration open house for students at their schools for student identification and opportunities to sign up for PTA, booster clubs and various student activities/organizations.
Even returning students need updated registrations. Online registration makes this process simple to register all of the students in a family and avoid lines at traditional school registration. The online process will provide an opportunity for student records to be updated.
Returning families will need a parent portal account to access the online service. To join Parent Portal, contact your school to receive your household identification code and help with the registration process.
To learn more about the online registration process, visit http://www.davenportschools.org/enrollment-and-registration-overview/online-registration/
— Times Staff