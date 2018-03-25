Have you ever thought about writing a novel?
I have. But then I consider that library shelves are full — full! — of all kinds of great writing already and, really, do I have anything to add? Do I have something to say that countless others haven't already covered?
Plus after all these years of writing to the best of my ability exactly what people tell me and what I see in front of me, the idea of making something up stops me cold.
Still, the urge remains. For a lot of people.
Today I'm happy to shine a light on someone who has actually done it, actually created characters, dialogue, plot and description, to build a novel that has been published.
Mary R. Davidsaver's "Clouds Over Bishop Hill," subtitled "A Bishop Hill Mystery," is a 330-page paperback printed in 2016 by the MWC Press, an imprint of the nonprofit Midwest Writing Center, Rock Island.
Davidsaver, 67, is a Cedar Rapids native who lives in Davenport with her husband, Mark. The two met in Iowa City after she graduated from the University of Iowa with a major in psychology.
She has always been interested in art, too, so when she followed Mark to Austin, Texas, she found work in the jewelry industry and began making her own.
In 1986, an old friend who had moved to Bishop Hill — a historic Henry County, Illinois, village founded in 1846 as a Swedish utopian colony — called to say that the heritage association was expanding its craftsman program and would Mary be interested?
At her friend's invitation, Davidsaver traveled to Bishop Hill and the historic nature of the place clicked with her.
She and her husband, a computer programming engineer who can work from anywhere, and her young son moved to the area, and she set up her jewelry business in the blacksmith shop, then a crumbling space with peeling paint and bricks literally falling from the walls.
She worked as a jeweler in two stints for a total of 10 years while also doing other things, including enrolling in classes at the writing center. In 2001, she and her husband moved to Davenport.
But Bishop Hill continued to remain (and still is) important to her. One day while walking past the historic Steeple Building, it hit her that if she was going to write a book, it would involve historic preservation and the paintings of Olof Krans.
Krans was a Swedish-American painter (1838-1916) who created about 90 primitive-style paintings depicting ordinary life in the utopian colony.
Davidsaver decided to begin her fiction career with a mystery. "They tell you to write a mystery first because it teaches you plotting," she said.
Her story revolves around one of Krans' paintings and what happened to it (and why). Chance encounters set ideas into motion.
She rewrote her story several times and likely would have done so again except that she ran out of time.
That's because in 2015, judges at a Midwest Writing Center conference accepted her story for publication. That imposed a deadline with no more revisions.
The original printing was for 200 copies, and the book is now in its second run. It can be ordered from Amazon.
I enjoyed it, and got a kick out of the references to places I'm familiar with.
As of today, Davidsaver is working on her second novel. It's another mystery, picking up a week or so after the conclusion of her first. It has the same setting and many of the same characters.
Congratulations to Davidsaver, and to all those others out there who write as part of the human urge to create. "It's something I did late in life," Davidsaver said. "You can always reinvent yourself. I've done it several times."
Also congratulations to all those who work to keep Bishop Hill and the Writing Center alive and contributing to the quality of life in the Quad-City region.