You can never have too much information about emerald ash borer, so bear with me.
Several people responded to our March 25 story about how it is high time (if not past time) to treat your ash tree if you want to save it.
Bob Sartor, of Bettendorf, wants to encourage the public to treat.
He thinks people are too ready to give up and cut down healthy trees when they could apply a preventive treatment and enjoy the trees for the rest of their lives. And treatment isn't that expensive, he says. In fact, it can be less expensive — even over time — than removal.
Sartor's opinion is substantiated by a group of researchers from the Extension departments of Ohio State, Michigan State, Purdue and Colorado State universities.
"Recent economic analyses have concluded that treating landscape ash trees with effective systemic insecticides is much less costly than removing trees," they write in a 15-page document titled "Insecticide Options for Protecting Ash Trees from Emerald Ash Borer."
"Since 2002, our ability to control EAB and effectively protect ash in the landscape has progressed substantially," the document states.
"New insecticide products and application methods have been developed and tested. Results of field trials have shown that even large ash trees can be effectively and consistently protected over multiple years, even in areas with high densities of EAB."
HOW FAR GONE: I have sensed some disagreement as to "how far gone" a tree can be for effective treatment.
The Ohio/Michigan/Purdue/Colorado publication states that "if more than 50 percent of the canopy has been killed by EAB or if the canopy appears to be thin and carrying less than half as much foliage as it should, it is probably too late to save the tree."
But Mark Shour, of the pesticide safety education program at Iowa State University, Ames, questions the value to treating trees that are 30 percent infested.
"Once EAB kills branches, those won't grow back, so the tree will have an unbalanced and odd-shaped canopy, especially if the dead branches are removed for safety," he wrote in an email.
TREATMENT, MORE INFO: Two common treatments are a soil drench with the active ingredient imidacloprid that can be applied by homeowners and a trunk injection called Tree-Age with the active ingredient emamectin benzoate that must be applied by an applicator with a license.
Tree-Age has been proven highly effective and one application is good for two years.
Sartor, volunteer coordinator for the city of Bettendorf's EAB program, said the soil drench is less effective on a tree that already is infested. When infested, Tree-Age is a better bet, he said.
Also, homeowners are reminded that DIY applications are effective in trees only up to 20 inches across (diameter) at chest height. After that, homeowners should "transition to commercial applicator assistance," ISU's Shouer wrote in an email.
He recommends two ISU publications for more information, one on treatment options (PM2084) and the other on how to find a licensed applicator in your county (3074).
Either may be downloaded for free from Iowa State. Go to store.extension.iastate.edu and type the publication number in the search box.
Also helpful is the Ohio/Michigan/Purdue/Colorado publication, available at http://emeraldashborer.info/documents/Multistate_EAB_Insecticide_Fact_Sheet.pdf
Or, just type "Insecticide Options for Protecting Ash Trees from Emerald Ash Borer" into your search engine.
I found the latter to be most encouraging regarding treatment.
"The economic benefits provided by trees increase with the size of the tree, as does the cost of removal," the publication states. "Hence, it may be particularly economical to treat larger trees."
The authors also noted that the size of EAB populations in a specific area will change over time.
"As EAB populations reach peak densities, a high proportion of the untreated ash trees in a given area will decline and die, usually over a three-five year period. Once untreated ash trees in the area succumb, however, the local EAB population will decrease substantially.
"It seems likely that surviving ash trees can be managed with less frequent treatments once the EAB invasion has passed."
GENERIC SAVES MONEY: Bettendorf's Sator has spent a lot of time searching the internet for generic versions of the brand-name treatments, and says that he has found a soil drench with imidacloprid that will cost $4.40 for a tree that is 15 inches across (diameter) at chest height.
He also says he has found a trunk injection with emamectin benzoate called en-TREE that he applies himself. The product is made by the Brandt Co. and is distributed in the Quad-Cities by D&K Products, 1210 44th St., Bettendorf. (800-798-9352; www.dkturf.com)
D&K owner Doug Krantz said that the label does not list any restrictions so a homeowner can apply the product without a commercial license.
A drawback is that, at present, Sartor has located only bulk sales. D&K sells a case of 12 packets for $400. A tree 15 inches in diameter at chest height requires three packets. If you have more than one tree, or can share costs with a neighbor, the cost figures out to $100 per tree every two years.
But if you don't have multiple trees or can't share, then a case is more than you need.
Another thing to remember in all of this is that these pesticides are chemicals and, after all, poisons. How many more do we want to add to the environment?
Are you still with me?
Next week we'll talk about something else.