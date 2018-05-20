Every year this time, I watch for the catalpa tree on my way to work.
Catalpa flowers bloom in pyramidal-shaped clusters called panicles that are simply beautiful. (See picture.)
The trees also are kind of rare. Although native, you don't see them very often, and they're not planted much because in the fall they drop large pods that most homeowners would rather not deal with.
So when I see one in bloom, it's a treat. (The tree I watch for is on the north side of Davenport's East River Drive, just west of the railroad overpass.) When they're not in bloom or dropping pods, you might identify catalpas by their heart-shaped leaves.
WE HAVE FALCONS: The peregrine falcons that nest on top of the MidAmerican Energy building in downtown Davenport produced four eggs this year and, as of Friday, three chicks had hatched. Dave Sebben, the employee who watches over the birds, promises to keep us informed.
AND MONARCHS ARE IN THE MAKING: Janet Moline, of Moline, grows milkweed to support monarch butterflies, and although her plant is only about a foot tall at this point in the season, she already has collected 20 monarch butterfly eggs from it.
The reason for collecting eggs and bringing them in the house is that they stand a much better chance of eventually turning into butterflies that way than if they had been left outside, subject to predators.
These early eggs produce butterflies that "are the ones that will live four to six weeks but lay lots of eggs for the later monarchs that will eventually return to Mexico," Moline wrote in an email. "Helping this first arriving generation is critical."
Moline is a retired Rock Island High School environmental science teacher.
Milkweed is essential for monarchs because it is the only plant upon which the butterfly will lay its eggs, and it is the only plant that supplies the food the hatched caterpillar needs to grow. A lack of milkweed is one of the reasons for the plummeting population of migrating monarch butterflies.
VOLUNTEERS ATTACK EAB: Bob Sartor, of Bettendorf, writes that it is "unusual, to say the least, that Bettendorf is treating its EAB (emerald ash borer) infestation with an all-volunteer force (with the exception of the golf course)."
"We've treated 107 or 108 trees for EAB for $3 each using volunteers. All other cities exclusively use staff, professionals, or chainsaws ..."
Good job, Bettendorf volunteers!
RICHS HAS GIFT SHOP: Stopping by the library of the Rock Island County Historical Society to do reporting research, I was delayed in the foyer by something new: a small gift shop area.
Among the items: Soap, honey, candles, teacups, very elaborate pop-up greeting cards, old bracelets and chains for one's eyeglasses. My favorite, though, were the hanky dolls. They may have another name, but what they looked like were paper dolls in the image of movie stars such as 1930s Carole Lombard whose full-length skirts were nicely draped handkerchiefs, the kind women used years ago before Kleenex. Cute!
MORE GIFTS: And in the foyer of Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, are three items made from the blackboards of the parish's former school.
Crafted by George Moore, a multi-talented member of the parish, they are a set of four coasters for $20, a large, 5-inch-by-5-inch coaster that could also be used as a hot pad for $5 and a cross for $15.
For more information, call the cathedral at 563-324-3257.
HELP AT HAUBERG: A landscape project on the grounds of the Hauberg Civic Center, Rock Island, was among the 80 or so jobs tackled by volunteers on Thursday during the United Way of the Quad-Cities Area Day of Caring event.
For the third year in a row, volunteers helped clear out invasive trees and undergrowth as well as excavate sidewalks and stairs from a portion of the landscape that used to grow food for the Hauberg family.
"This is an essential step in restoring the Hauberg Terraced Gardens, so that they can be replanted as a fruit and vegetable garden," Shalom Schultz, the city of Rock Island liaison to Friends of Hauberg Civic Center, wrote in an email.
"The new garden will be planted and harvested by Sprouting Minds, a nonprofit dedicated to establishing educational gardens with area youth. The organic produce is then donated to local shelters and food pantries."