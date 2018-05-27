Oh joy, the hanging flower baskets, ground pots and plantings around trees in downtown Davenport have arrived for the 2018 summer season.
Although the downtown has spiffed up quite a bit on its own in recent years, there's nothing like flowers to make a place look more beautiful, welcoming and as though people care.
The flowers are paid for by the Downtown Davenport Partnership with money from what's called the SSMID, a self-supporting municipal improvement district, Ryan Jantzi, manager of operations for the partnership, explained. Businesses within the district agree to a tax to be spent on improvements in their area.
For the flowers, that area is 5th Street to River Drive and the Centennial Bridge to the Quad-City Times, he said.
The plantings consist of 700 hanging pots, 150 ground pots and 30 so-called "tree pits," or the areas around trees, he said.
Meyer Landscape & Design, Moline, received the bid to design and supply the plantings, which were grown by Hilltop Greenhouse, Illinois City.
The hanging baskets contain two colors of Wave petunias — dark purple and lavender with a purple vein and dark purple and deep pink. Greenhouse owner Maria McCalley said she started the petunia seeds in February, then began planting the baskets in March.
Most of the baskets are 20 inches across, while a few are 24 inches; in either case, they're big!
Before planting, McCalley lined each basket with a brown moisture mat that she likens to a diaper to help retain moisture. Inside the liner, she puts a soiless mix.
Aside from being pretty, the plantings can provide ideas for home gardeners looking for showy plantings that can tolerate some drought and do not require "so much minute maintenance," Evan Meyer, landscape designer for Meyer, said.
One requirement is that the flowers self-deadhead, Meyer said. That is, the flowers fall off by themselves after blooming and do not require a gardener to come by and do that task by hand.
The plant list for the ground pots include two kinds of millet (Copper Prince and Purple Majesty) and two kinds of papyrus (King Tut and Prince Tut) to provide height.
Color plants include multiple kinds of coleus, two types of New Guinea impatiens, two kinds of sweet potato vines, dusty miller (a silver foliage plant), several Wave petunias and a plant commonly called "fiber optic grass," which is a thin-spike grass with beads that collect water.
For the tree pits, there is blue salvia and Bronze Pagoda coleus, a bronze, sun-hardy variety. Meyer would have included some elephant ears in the plantings, but "that crop kind of failed on us," so it is not being used.
All the plants are annuals, which means they bloom, or are showy, all season long, but need to be replanted every year.
Once the plants are installed, a five-person crew hired by the partnership takes over with daily (!) watering (except Sundays) and fertilizing on every Wednesday, Jantzi said.
Jantzi declined to say how much is spent on the flowers except to say it is a "significant amount."
But the flowers have become a badge of honor for the downtown.
"We get calls from people asking, 'What do you do to make your flowers look so good?" Jantzi said. "It is something to hang our hat on."