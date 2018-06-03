A most remarkable thing happened on May 21 in the Chamber Music Hall of the Berlin Philharmonic: Classical musicians played an original piece of music composed by Gregor Mayrhofer that incorporated the sounds and rhythms made by bush crickets.
It was titled "The Insect Concerto," and, on stage with the musicians, were 45 actual bush crickets, light green insects several inches long.
The purpose of this undertaking was to draw attention to the decline of insects worldwide, explain why this is important to humans and to take steps to try to reverse the decline.
To cut to the chase, if we lose the insects, then everything is going to collapse. Insects play a crucial role as pollinators for various kinds of edible plants, they provide food for birds, bats, frogs and other creatures (the food chain), and they decompose dead wood and dead animals.
A reason for their decline is habitat loss and agriculture that uses a lot of pesticides, according to Matthias Meissner, with the World Wide Fund for Nature Germany. Not only do insects die directly from insecticides, but they starve as well, as herbicides kill the weeds, which are food for the insects. This is the reason for the decline of monarch butterflies, for example.
News of the insect concerto was emailed to me by Dr. Donald Lewis, entomologist at Iowa State University Extension, Ames. I first met Lewis over the phone about 25 years ago as I started reporting for the Times' Home & Garden section.
At the time I wondered what kind of person would dedicate their life to the study of insects. I thought it was kind of creepy. As the commercial says, I've learned a thing or two since then.
For signs that insects are declining, just take a drive in the country. Those of you who are my age likely remember when one's windshield would be full of smashed bugs. That doesn't happen so much anymore.
The 10-minute concerto is being sold on iTunes with proceeds going to the World Wide Fund for Nature Germany. The group is trying to change agriculture in Europe and Germany specifically by lobbying policymakers to redistribute agricultural subsidies to farmers who care about nature and the environment. It also works to reduce pesticide use and to conserve protected habitats.
To compose the concerto, Mayrhofer listened closely to the sounds made by crickets, grasshoppers and cicadas. His musicians had to explore a variety of unfamiliar scratch and squeak noises with their bows, reeds and percussion instruments.
“The tones of the animals with their really quite high and calling sounds but sometimes also groovy rhythms are a unique inspiration for us," Mayrhofer said in a news release. "This is what makes the piece completely different to any conventional concert.”
Listening to the concerto forces one to think that, yes, insects make music too. Many insects use their abdomen to tap on the ground, like a percussionist. Others produce sound by so-called stridulation, or rubbing two hard parts against each other, like a violin.
If you'd like to listen to the concerto, go to YouTube or www.insect-concerto.com.
The piece was composed to make a point, but it also is a hopeful celebration of different species working together, in concert.