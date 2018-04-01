The Florida high school where 17 students were gunned down on Feb. 14 is named for Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
If you're like me, you didn't/don't recognize the name.
But I have since then learned that Douglas was an author, journalist and defender of the natural environment, specifically the Florida Everglades, who died at the age of 108 in 1998.
And so I have added Douglas to my list of environmental heroes , with bonus points for beginning her strongest Everglades activism at age 79.
Ever since the Everglades were discovered by white settlers, I have read, there have been attempts to drain and reclaim it for "development," with no appreciation or care for its wondrous naturalness and all it contributes to the biodiversity and ecological functioning of the state of Florida.
Douglas' most influential work was the book, "The Everglades: River of Grass," published in 1947 which redefined the popular conception of the Everglades as a treasured river instead of a worthless swamp.
The book has been compared to Rachel Carson's "Silent Spring" in that both were groundbreaking calls to action that made regular citizens and politicians take notice.
Douglas spent five years doing research, as little had previously been documented about the Everglades' history or ecology.
The book's opening line is, "There are no other Everglades in the world."
And even at the time of her writing, human beings were doing just about everything imaginable to destroy them. Areas were drained for cattle ranching, sugar-cane growing and housing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built canals that diverted the Everglades' natural water flow, causing downstream areas to die of thirst.
Her book outlined the Everglades imminent disappearance.
And although various large-scale restoration plans have been agreed to since then, only a few have actually been funded and accomplished. The Everglades continues to degrade, and now there is the new threat of rising sea levels that could cause saltwater to infiltrate the freshwater Everglades.
In reading Douglas' biography, I learned that she arrived in South Florida at a time when fewer than 5,000 people lived in Miami. Amazing to try to envision that.
One also learns that she stood 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighed 100 pounds and was always dressed in pearls, a floppy straw hat and gloves. And, "with a tongue like a switchblade," according to a reporter for the St. Petersburg Times, she had an ability to get her point across.
She received many honors, nationally and locally, both before and after her death. The Parkland high school was named in her honor in 1990.
Maybe her spirit and commitment are inspiring the students. Maybe her spirit and commitment can inspire the rest of us, too. That would be the best honor.