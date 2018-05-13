If you enjoy art and have an hour or so to spend, I highly recommend a visit to the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf.
Pat Beréskin, an artist and long-time art teacher, opened the gallery in August 2017 in the former Foster Family Music building, and it's filled with beautiful creations by Quad-City artists. It's inspiring to see what people in our own community create.
There's a photo collage of area bridges by Heidi Brandt, a bronze face by David Zahn, paintings by David Anderson and mixed media by Karen Brinson. I actually recognized Brinson's work before I saw her name. Brinson takes little pieces of things, found objects, arranges them and mounts them in three-dimensional frames.
I found many things to like in the gallery, such as a watercolor by Lee Kimball of three Herefords, a breed of cattle that my dad favored that I don't see much anymore. Most pastures I see are populated with with black cattle or spotted cows.
Other mediums in the gallery include tapestry, drawings, glass and incredible objects made of wood. How the latter are made is beyond my scope.
Placards provide information about the artists.
The gallery also hosts special exhibits. At present there is "An Intimate Encounter with Nature" featuring large, colorful acrylic paintings by Mary Kline Misol, juxtaposed with smaller, black and white photographs by Larry Mendenhall.
Both artists are from the Des Moines area and both believe in close observation of nature.
According to an introductory sign, "both feel time slows down when one allows oneself the opportunity to encounter nature."
Mendenhall refers to this encounter as "the 'thin space' which is that sliver of space where the mysterious membrane between Earth and heaven breaks and you can feel close to the divine."
I've read about that "thin space" idea before. It's something to think about.
Misol finds inspiration in Joseph Campbell, author of "The Power of Myth," who says that one must locate a "quiet place, a bliss station" where one can rediscover once's sense of self amid the distractions and interference of everyday living. For Misol, that is time spent in her studio.
Most works in the gallery are priced at $100 and above, with some at $1,000 and above. But buying local art is a good thing to do. You can have original, one-of-a-kind items made by people you actually know, or could know. It's supportive. It's buying local instead of something mass-produced in China.
The lower level of the building is where Beréskin teaches art classes. A sign at the bottom of the steps says every artist started out as an amateur. That, too, is inspiring, although, personally, I'm still working on piano.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact Pat at 563-508-4630 or bereskinartgallery@gmail.com or go to bereskinartgallery.com