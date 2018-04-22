In the 48 years since Earth Day was first observed in 1970, it has become ever more clear to me that we need to conserve nature not just for nature's sake but for our own.
Nature will endure without us, but not the reverse.
Challenges are daunting. In the March-April newsletter of the Quad-City Audubon Society, president Tim Murphy writes about his struggle between keeping his "From My Perch" column apolitical and addressing reality.
"The continued assault on the environment, spearheaded by the executive branch of our federal government, has achieved an intolerable level," Murphy writes.
He goes on to report that regulations designed to address climate change are being rolled back, funding for regulation enforcement is being reduced, carbon-based fuels are being promoted at the expense of renewable technologies and natural resources are being developed with limited regard to potential environmental damage.
Time is of the essence, and we're wasting it. Fiddling.
But on this day designated as Earth Day, we must not forget to celebrate, too. We need to look at this beautiful blue and green planet and be grateful. We need to take joy in the sound of the wind, the green shoots pushing through the ground, the light on the water.
Rachel Carson, whose landmark book "Silent Spring" helped launch today's environmental movement, embraced both the challenge and the celebration.
Through her research, she saw the danger of backyard pesticides such as DDT, and she wrote about it in her book published in 1962. "Over increasingly large areas of the United States, spring now comes unheralded by the return of the birds, and the early mornings are strangely silent where once they were filled with the beauty of bird song," she wrote.
She knew the chemical companies would attack her but said, "knowing what I do, there would be no future peace for me if I kept silent." That was her challenge.
But the March 26 edition of The New Yorker magazine contains an article about Carson by Jill Lepore that recounts Carson's love affair with the sea, nurtured by her time living in a house on an island in Maine. That was her celebration.
Long before "Silent Spring," Carson was a lauded nature writer, a scientist-poet of the sea, Lepore writes. A break-out essay titled "Undersea" appeared in The Atlantic in 1937.
"Who has known the ocean?" Carson wrote.
"Neither you nor I, with our earth-bound senses, know the foam and surge of the tide that beats over the crab hiding under the seaweed of his tide-pool home; or the lilt of the long, slow swells of mid-ocean, where shoals of wandering fish prey and are preyed upon, and the dolphin breaks the waves to breathe the upper atmosphere.”
The essay left readers swooning, Lepore writes. She goes on to explain how Carson's soaring nature writing has been forgotten or overlooked; she is remembered only for sounding the alarm on the poisoning of our environment.
"Carson was fiercely proud of 'Silent Spring,' but, all the same, it's heartbreaking to see that a new collection of her writings includes not one drop of her writing about the sea," Lepore writes.
The editor of the new collection "complains that 'while Carson's sea books occasionally allude to environmental threats, they call for no particular action,' and, with that, sets them aside." In other words, dismissed them as not important.
Lepore makes the point that "political persuasion is a strange measure of the worth of a piece of prose whose force lies in knowledge and wonder."
We need knowledge, wonder and celebration along with our work on the challenges. That is Carson's message for us today.