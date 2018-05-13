We are feeling pretty happy these days. All of our corn and soybeans are planted, and then we got the rain that we needed after it was all in the ground. What wonderful timing! Between the sunshine, the warm weather, and the recent rains, the crops are popping out of the ground all over.
Robb has been anxiously monitoring the fields for emergence – the first step in the growing season. Once the seed is in the ground, farmers watch very closely for the plants to sprout up out of the soil. Sometimes, they get really anxious and start digging in the ground to see if the seed has even sprouted yet (not that anyone here would do something like that – ha ha).
The seedlings usually make their appearance within a week or two after being planted. It always amazes us how something as tiny as a seed can be strong enough to push up out of the ground and push aside the heavy soil to emerge. Before the rains came, Robb was starting to get a little worried about the soil crusting over above the seed. This can be a bad thing because the seed get stuck underground and cannot push through crusted soil. This reduces emergence of the seed, and will reduce the overall crop. The rain, however, softened up the soil so the seed sprouts shouldn’t have any problem emerging now, if they haven’t already.
The second stage in corn and soybean farming is being able to “row” the crop in the field. This is something you may hear farmers talking about. Essentially, it means that if you drive by a field on the road, you can look at the field and see the green rows where all the sprouts are coming up. If you can do it from the highway at 65 mph, even better. Right now, most farmers are dangerous to drive with, as they pay more attention to the fields around them than they do the actual road! Most if not all of our fields can be “rowed” now. This makes Robb happy.
We have also spent some time lately planting a butterfly habitat. Yes, I really did say that. We have been installing about 13 acres of quail butterfly habitat at our hog building farm. This ground has been taken out of production and planted with a mix of wildflowers and native grasses to provide homes for quail and food for butterflies. It’s part of our overall environmentally-friendly farm plan. Robb grumbles a little about planting “weed seeds”, but I’m interested in seeing how things go. If the seed grows well this year, we may even be able to have honeybee hives on that farm next year.
I am amazed at the cost of the wildflower seed, however. We were lucky enough to obtain some of the funding through a program with the NRCS, but when you see a bill for $4,000 of seed and the bags are tiny, it really makes you take a deep breath. Then again, I cannot imagine harvesting the seed from wildflowers to sell, so I guess it’s worth every penny.
In other news, the bottle calf Maple is doing very well on the farm and growing like crazy. We are also right in the middle of soccer season, so crazy busy all the time. And then there’s the lawn mowing – thank goodness I have two boys that still think it is fun to drive the ride-on mower!!