I’ve heard it said that in Iowa, you can watch the corn grow. I believe this saying held true for the last week. I feel like I can see the fields changing from morning to night, as the rains and hot weather have arrived to kick start the growing season. It feels like we went from April to July in one week. Luckily, corn loves hot, humid weather – one of the reasons that Iowa is the heart of the Cornbelt. People and animals may not like the weather, but the corn sure does, and the soybeans are quite happy as well.
You may remember that I recently wrote about being able to “row” the corn and soybeans from the road. Well, at this rate, we will reach the next stage in corn and soybean growth quickly. That stage is called “canopy” – when you can no longer see the soil between the rows of corn or soybeans. The entire field then looks like a green sea for the rest of the growing season.
The canopy stage is important for crops because it controls weed growth in the fields. We spray for weeds early in the season to control weed growth and development, but this effect lasts only so long. We always hope to make it to the canopy stage for the rest of weed control. Once the corn or soybean leaves cover the soil, it is much harder for weeds to germinate and grow because sunlight doesn’t reach the soil or the germinating weeds. Therefore, they are naturally controlled by the corn and soybeans themselves.
If the crop does not reach canopy stage before the next crop of weeds germinates and starts to grow, they can grow taller than the crop itself, which makes them nearly impossible to kill without spraying again. We want to avoid this, of course, because of the expense of the spray and because it can also damage the crop to spray so late. We would much prefer to rely on natural weed control from plant leaves and shading of the soil between the rows.
Here on the farm, we are also rapidly approaching the next season in the farming cycle – making hay. Our hayfields look terrific and are about ready to start mowing. I have seen some fields already mowed, and have smelled that smell of freshly-mown hay a couple of times while driving through the country. Nothing can quite compare to the smell of freshly mowed hay. Robb has been working on getting the mower and balers ready for haying season, replacing worn parts and getting worn hydraulic connections replaced. We should be ready to go soon.
We had a wonderful time on Friday, attending our fifth annual Ag Day at Blue Grass Elementary. We take in a large piece of farm equipment and discuss what it is and what it does, plus teach the kids a little bit about agriculture. We are just one of several stations that relate to agriculture. This fantastic event is organized by a dedicated group of teachers and volunteers, and we hope it continues for a long time. Next year’s fifth grade class will be the first to have an Ag Day every single one of their years at the school. I think this is wonderful. Robb and I continue to believe that it is our responsibility as farmers to “agvocate” for agriculture in any way we can.
Before I end today, allow me to take a moment to thank every single one of you reading this who served our country or had a relative who served our country, especially those who have lost a loved one in service. God bless each and every one of you. Today our family will honor you and your families. You are what makes this country great. We have a little tradition in our family of watching the Memorial Day concert from Washington, D.C., on public television Monday evening. It is a fantastic show with wonderful stories and memories to honor our servicemen and women. If you haven’t watched before, check it out this year.