Planting is finally in full gear around our farm – and everywhere else I look. The weather finally turned the corner, allowing the ground to dry out and soil temperatures to come up. It seems like it took forever this year, but we’re really not far behind the average. Farmers everywhere have been chomping at the bit to get into the fields, but now they can get going on their spring planting.
We started a week ago with applying liquid fertilizer to the fields. We are trying something a little different this year. Instead of completely no-tilling all of our fields, we are trying out something called a strip-till machine. It creates a tiny strip of tilled soil where each row of corn will go, and applies fertilizer right along the strip. When we go back in with our planter, we use the GPS guidance to line right up with the fertilizer band as we plant into the thin strip of tilled soil.
When our corn seed germinates, it will have access to fertilizer right next to it, instead of having to send roots far out into the soil to get nutrients to get growing. We hope that this will give the seed a good start. It is similar to our no-till planting and liquid fertilizer methods that we have used for years, except for the small strip of tilled ground right above the seed. The idea is that you still get the benefits of no-till on soil health and erosion prevention, but also leaves the seed less “stuff” to grow through on the surface of the soil. It will be an interesting experiment, anyway.
At present, we hope to finish planting before the forecasted rain for this week arrives. Not sure if that’s practical or not, but Robb will try. We had a bit of a setback when the planter tractor needed a new filter and we didn’t have a spare on hand. It couldn’t be driven until we got a new one installed, so the tractor and planter sat idle for a couple hours until Robb could get the right filter and get it into the tractor. Right now, we are hoping that didn’t delay us enough to keep us from finishing the planting before the rain. Long hours ahead this week.
I did have a good laugh the other night when I took some dinner to Robb in the field. When I climbed up into the tractor, I felt like I had entered a gaming arcade. I hadn’t seen the tractor since he did some upgrades – there were now FIVE different color monitors mounted in the right hand window – all giving him real-time readings about the field as he planted. They monitor fertilizer application rates, seeding rates and seed depth, soil temperature, soil moisture level, soil organic matter, the force it takes to push the seed into the soil, speed of the tractor, his progress around the field in real time, and probably a hundred other things. Sometimes I wonder when he has time to look out the front window of the tractor! Good thing we have autosteer now to drive the tractor! I never cease to be amazed at how technical farming has become. I think there are probably dozens of satellites up in space just to drive the tractors and process the huge amount of information that is being collected and processed on farms every minute!
No wonder farming continues to be a growing field, even as the number of farmers shrinks. If you want to talk about high-tech jobs, you don’t have to go to Silicon Valley. There are many Midwest startups that are producing complicated computer systems to run these farm machines. Agriculture programs at Iowa State now include majors like Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering and Agricultural Systems Technology for example. I expect we will continue to advance farming systems in the future – I just hope they don’t engineer the farmers right out of the process!
Now to find a good spot for my new vegetable garden here on the farm. Until next week – happy planting!