For many of you, the Mississippi River is a place to swim, boat, or relax. For us, however, the Mississippi River has an entirely different meaning. Did you know, for example, that 60% of the grain exports from the United States travel down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico in some form? Robb was recently at another Soybean Association meeting in New Orleans, where he visited several of the major ports which handle container ships and barges. He learned a great deal about how the grain we send downriver is handled and exported all over the world, and about some of the current limitations on grain handling.
You have probably seen the barges on the river here in the Quad-Cities. These barges are often loaded with corn or soybeans, which then travel downstream to these major Gulf ports. We haul our corn and soybeans to river terminals in semi trailers or grain trucks, where the grain is loaded into these barges. A barge that holds roughly 60,000 bushels of corn and takes about 3 hours to load can be unloaded in New Orleans in about 40 minutes. The grain is transferred into on-land storage, and is eventually loaded into huge bulk capacity ocean-going ships that then travel off to places far away. Some of those on-land storage facilities can hold upwards of 6.5 million bushels of grain!
Robb’s group was there to discuss making the Mississippi River channel deeper to accommodate some of the newer and larger ships. Currently, these ships are unable to travel up the Mississippi River full because there is not enough draft underneath them. If they were completely full, they would run aground. Making the shipping channel deeper would allow us to load more grain on each ship, and use larger ships to export grain (and other products). This would improve efficiency in shipping. If the channel was even 5 feet deeper, it would increase the carrying capacity of a ship by about $5 million of commodities per ship. That’s a very big difference!
Increasing the efficiency of shipping will increase the value of our product for export. If it costs less to get the grain where it’s going, other countries might buy more of it. We would certainly like to sell more grain to other countries! This will continue to be a bigger and bigger issue (no pun intended) as the new larger Panama Canal has allowed for even bigger ocean-going vessels around the world.
Robb’s group also discussed the possibility of using shipping containers (like you see on semi trucks) to transport grain directly to a particular customer overseas. There would have to be special ships traveling the Mississippi River, loaded with containers that we could fill with grain. This might replace some of the rail transport of grain to the west coast. Instead of putting the grain in train cars and having them put it in containers on the west coast, we could put it in containers right here on our riverfront. Those containers could then travel straight down the river to New Orleans, and then be loaded onto the ocean-going vessels. Interesting idea for the future.
I’ll bet you don’t think about rivers and oceans when you think about grain, but perhaps now you will. There’s a lot more to the market than just growing the crop here in Iowa. Until next time, pray for warmer and drier weather so we can get started on planting.