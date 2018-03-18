As you drive around the countryside these days, you may notice that things are actually starting to green up a little. Yes, I know we did have some snow flurries last week, but spring is really on its way. We have seen the first hints of green in our pastures and lawn. We have also seen the cover crops starting to green up the crop fields a little.
You may remember that I told you before about cover crops. We plant a variety of different things in the fields like ryegrass, oats, radishes, clover, etc. in the fall. These start to grow in the fall a little bit, but then they really get growing in the spring as soon as it warms up even a little. These cover crops are good for preventing erosion during the winter or the early spring. They also add organic matter and nitrogen to the soil as they die in the fall, or in the spring. Some die on their own, and some we kill when we spray the field for weeds in the spring.
Either way, cover crops are a great addition to our farming practices. We use less fertilizer by adding the nitrogen from the cover crops, and the increase in organic matter improves the soil. We can tell on our yield maps the areas where there were cover crops and the areas where there were not cover crops. Those areas with cover crops always yield better than those that don’t. Personally, the bright green fields in the spring make me feel happy, and that’s what I enjoy as much as the environmental benefits of the cover crops.
Robb has been busy with traveling and meetings these days. The months of February and March are generally months for meetings because the companies know that farmers are not as busy. So, they pack in all the meetings that they can! I think he will be glad when it’s all calmed down and over. However, once April rolls around, things will explode with planting, soccer, and everything else spring brings. We will also have calves soon, so that will be a whole bunch more work again soon.
I am looking forward to starting on some new gardens this year. As many of you know, we moved to the farm this fall when my in-laws moved to town. This means that I will have to spend a year or two seeing what’s still growing out here, and deciding on what to keep and what to move. For a gardener like me, this is very exciting. It’s also a lot of work, so I will have to see when I can fit that in – between helping with planting, working full time and hauling the soccer players around. Life is never boring around here!
I hope you are looking forward to the spring as much as I am. Watching the grass green up and seeing bulbs poking out of the ground is always encouraging and cheery. Hopefully, by the time we next “talk” there will be some progress on the planting front, or the calving front. Have a great week!