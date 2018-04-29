Facts trumped fears last week. A week that began with investors wondering about the sustainability of today’s economic growth and business growth saw those fears fade on Thursday. Convincing economic reports and convincing corporate profit reports led, on that day, to convincing buying by investors and a convincing stock market rally, as well. For the full week, our Quad-City Times Key 15 failed to exceed the earlier worry, coming in 27.64 lower at 2329.20. (1)
Thursday’s impressive releases included impressive growth in new orders for durable goods. Now get this: Orders in March were 9.5 percent over one year ago. Durable goods are big ticket items, lasting three or more years. Appliances, ag equipment, computers, or business equipment are all part of this. If we are ordering 9.5 percent more, manufacturing in coming days must turn out enough to deliver 9.5 percent more.
A narrower subset of this report is core capital goods. Impressive too, in this category are goods and machinery used in operating businesses, excluding defense and aircraft. Think factory and office machinery. Here, orders are up 6.5 percent, according to the Commerce Department survey. Again, manufacturing must rise enough to deliver 6.5 percent more value in core capital goods.
Thursday, too, the Labor Department reported that initial claims for unemployment benefits, in the latest week, fell to the lowest level since 1969. Yes, friends, that’s 49 years ago, demonstrating the persistent growth of employment pushing down the remaining unemployment numbers.
Closer to home, Quad-Citians, got a look at our employment numbers. Again, on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Employment Security reported that unemployment has sunk to 4.2 percent here for March, down from February, and down from 4.9 percent one year ago. That means nearly 96 percent of the work force here is employed, or 24 of every 25. And employers are begging for employees. Oh, you must be qualified or trainable, of course, and willing to work.
The 3,000 jobs grown over the past year include 1,900 in business services, 1,000 in leisure and hospitality, and 700 in the important manufacturing category.
And, who is begging for workers? According to the same department, just four categories (out of many more) need 2,280 workers. They are transportation, healthcare, office and sales. Such impressive demand suggests labor market opportunity for coming months as well.
Among Quad City firms, Deere and Company will expand their testing laboratory operations at Iowa State University in Ames. On Wednesday, Deere said they will construct a new 33,000 square-foot facility at the ISU Research Park as a design and test lab for agricultural spray and applications technology. Expecting completion by summer 2019, Deere’s VP of the global crop platform, Aaron Wetzel, says the new center allows increased collaboration with ISU faculty and students, allowing Deere to improve product design and effectiveness.
Deere has continued to expand its capabilities in spraying, especially for plant nutrients, with a series of acquisitions over recent years. Deere shares finished the week down $9.41 at $137.55.
Earnings reports were part of Thursday’s market excitement. But, not 3M’s which came out on Tuesday’s day of worry, 3M Company, with 400 employees turning out adhesives in Cordova (including the stick for those Post-It notes), reported sales of $8.3 billion, up an impressive 7.7 percent over one year ago. Earnings per share, after adjusting out any one-time items, were $2.50, up an even more impressive 15.7 percent over one year ago, matching analysts’ consensus estimates. Ange Thulin, 3M CEO, commented that they opened the year “with positive growth across all business groups.” He talked about continued new company investment. He reminded shareholders of the latest 16 percent dividend increase. He highlighted international revenue growth including a 13.7 percent increase in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. And, he professed confidence that “we will deliver strong results in 2018.”
But analysts were frustrated by 3M's guidance to a narrower estimated range of full year earnings per share, sending 3M shares down Tuesday. For the week 3M was off $21.63 at $196.09.
And, First Midwest Bancorp, with banking here, reported Tuesday evening that first quarter earnings climbed steeply, up from 23 cents per share on year ago to 33 cents. Profits rebounded, compared to that earlier quarter which had included acquisition related expenses. Loans grew 6 percent, compared to one year ago, while deposits grew 3 percent, and their net interest margin grew. First Midwest shares retreated 35 cents last week to $24.57.
Get ready for this week. Expect national employment reports, auto sales reports, and an impressive spread of Quad City firms reporting profits. And let’s focus on facts, not fears.