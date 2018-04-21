Markets that started the week strong ran into investor indecision as the week progressed. Stronger economic reports and stronger corporate earnings reports, on balance, provided some buying motivation. Import tariff negotiation concerns provided some investor pullback. By week’s end, our Quad-City Times Key 15 had put in a 37.11 advance to close at 2356.84.
Maybe Monday’s retail sales report was just what investors wanted to see. Reported early by the Commerce Department, total retail sales were up in March from February’s level, and up a crowd-pleasing 4.5 percent over one year ago. Excluding auto dealers and parts outlets, sales were up a yet more hearty 5.4 percent over last March, surely helped by employment gains. Lower individual income tax brackets also left more in March paychecks than one year ago, bringing most Americans more buying power, which most Americans usually use.
Manufacturing output came out Tuesday morning from the Federal Reserve, showing an accelerating pace of factory activity. Importantly, this report is not in dollars, but actual output of product units. And, in March, our output was up 3.3 percent from last March, more than February’s 2.8 percent increase, which was more than January’s 1.4 percent increase. This acceleration of factory activity compared to one year ago is nice, right? And, increases in manufacturing jobs, reported by the Labor Department earlier, are an outgrowth.
Now closer to home, the Quad-City Area Realtors Association report was a continuation of the same good news/bad news quandary being reported nationally.
March sale closings were down 3.6 percent from 448 last March to 432. The dollar value was down, too, down 3 percent from last year to $66.31 million. But, here and from the National Association of Realtors, the message is the same: There is no shortage of buyers. Instead, there’s a shortage of sellers at desirable price points. The associations are begging for listings. And, to confirm the point, our local association points out that the average closing transaction price is up 3.2 percent from last year to $151,896 here. This report is mixed, then, because of the demand outstripping the supply. Could this give rise to more construction?
Along with most of the companies listed on public stock markets, Quad City company shares pulled back in the latest two months following a 15-month uptrend. Look at that Key 15 chart. But not Eldorado Reports, which last year acquired Isle of Capri gaming operations including ours in Bettendorf. Shares leaped $5.80 on Monday after the company reported that they would acquire six new high-visibility casino operations from the famous Tropicana chain, a sale engineered by legendary Tropicana leader Carl Icahn.
Eldorado pays $640 million and leases the properties for an initial fifteen years. Eldorado currently owns and operates twenty properties in ten states. They paid $1.7 billion for Isle of Capri last year. Monday, too, they acquired the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois for $327.5 million in cash. Clearly, investors were enthused. And, Quad-Cities employees may benefit from more Eldorado network job opportunities. For the full week, Eldorado Resorts shares climbed $4.70 to $40.40, putting in a new record high at $43.15 on Monday’s surge.1
Still, some key components of our Quad-City Times Key 15 have seen their shares under pressure on recent days. Deere and company shares were up $3.04 last week to $146.961. But, they remain far below January’s high of $175.26. Some is profit taking by investors; some is indecision following the April tenth release by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers of March farm equipment sales.
Industry–wide, U.S. sales of large two-wheel drive tractors were up 4 percent from one year ago. But, after some earlier signs of bottoming, March sales of four-wheel drive tractors came in 5.2 percent lower than a year ago. And combine sales were off an uncomfortable 20 percent. Investors seem to be awaiting greater certainty that an upturn is ahead.
Also down is Macerich Companies, parent of Northpark and Southpark Malls. Macerich shares were 34 cents lower last week at $52.50 (1) and also well below their January high at $69.73. Real estate investment trust in general, are prized for their dividend income, here currently $2.96 per share, equating to a nearly 3 percent yield compared to price. But, as investors see higher interest rates ahead indicated by the Federal Reserve, they are less inclined to pursue dividend paying investments.
Macerich’s proud history was on display Thursday as they announced the resignation of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arthur Coppola, following 25 years as CEO, and 42 years with Macerich or its predecessor firm. In his 25 years, Macerich has grown from a market capitalization of $600 million to today's over $16 billion, holding 48 malls encompassing 54 million square feet. Congratulations, Arthur Coppola.
Earnings reports could dominate Quad Cities business news this week. But first, Monday’s national report on existing home sales should confirm that the Quad-Cities shortage of home sale listings is national as well.