Bright economists that can also make economics understandable for television audiences are few. Among the few, undoubtedly, is Larry Kudlow, who on Wednesday accepted the appointment to become President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser. Kudlow shared that honor with CNBC audiences on Wednesday. President Trump confirmed and complimented Kudlow on Thursday.
Articulate and affable, Kudlow is about U.S. strength and U.S. growth. His 70-year lifespan is an asset in his ageless appeal. And he regularly reminds viewers of the common sense connections between workers and companies: that more jobs mean more incomes that can buy more products, helping business profits.
For area companies, the week brought stock market volatility, as investors considered the latest economic developments. Our Quad-City Times Key 15 closed with a 34.96 retreat for the week at 2,416.53 erasing some of the prior week’s gain.
You and I should continue to make the latest economic developments understandable, as well. Consider the latest Quad-Cities housing report, out late Friday, March 9. Our area realtor association reported home sales continuing to be lower than one year ago. Home sale closings were down from 336 one year ago to 300 in February, a 10.7 percent retreat. The two-month comparison of January and February combined was also down, off 6.3 percent. This problem persists in recent months, according to the association, because of a shortage of homes available at desirable price points. And, to back that up, the association reports that the average sale closing price was up a remarkable 13.5 percent from $132,686 one year ago to $150,631 in February. The association is begging for listings as the busy spring selling season approaches.
Also understandable for area residents is that growing sales for farm equipment tend to grow the jobs outlook for Deere and for farm equipment industry suppliers. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers on Monday posted industry-wide February U.S. sales figures. Large (over 100 horsepower) two-wheel drive tractor sales were still down 20.3 percent. But, four-wheel drive tractor sales turned up, as the industry sold 9.3 percent more units this year. And, an impressive 34 percent more combines were sold. Remember, Deere combines are made here.
One economic report that got a negative headline deserves better perspective from a bright economist. February retail sales reported by the Commerce Department were down a tiny 0.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from January. It’s a third sequential slippage. But, sales remain up a healthy 4.0 percent compared with one year ago. Auto sales slowness might be blamed on many Texas and Florida autos needing replacement right after August and September hurricanes, drawing forward sales that would have occurred in recent months.
Remember employment has grown by an average of 245,000 new jobs in the latest three months, says the Labor Department. Remember that the Congressional Budget Office calculates $189 billion more will be left in workers’ paychecks this year after tax brackets were lowered by Congress in December. Bright economists and common sense would suggest that more workers with more pay may soon buy more goods, not less, right?
FedEx carries a lot of those internet commerce purchases. And FedEx, with extensive Quad-City operations gained a new adviser in Tricia Griffith. Griffith is big, the president and CEO of The Progressive Company, a leading property and casualty insurance company, and is a 30-year veteran there. Fred Smith, FedEx CEO, noted, “Her proven leadership skills, marketing expertise, and knowledge of technology will be very valuable to FedEx and the Board.” Griffith will also work on the Information Technology Oversight committee. FedEx shares gained 4.90 to close the week at 252.09 (1).
Monsanto, with Muscatine herbicide operations, has been awaiting numerous international approvals for the company to be acquired by Bayer, the German firm. And Monsanto shares had a bumpy ride last week after a series of developments and rumors.
On Tuesday, China’s Commerce Ministry conditionally approved Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto, subject to some divestitures. Then, on Wednesday, Bayer said progress was being made in talks with Russia’s competition oversight organization, FAS, “toward a mutually beneficial agreement to support the competitiveness of Russian agriculture.”
Thursday, however, Bloomberg News, in print and video, questioned Bayer’s progress with U.S. regulators, after crediting only two people familiar with the matter.” Bayer responded that it simply does not respond to rumors. Monsanto shares fell on Thursday after the comments and finished down 5.71 for the week at 117.76 (1).
Bright economists will watch on Wednesday this week to see if the National Association of Realtors echoes the analysis of our Quad-City Area Realtor Association: too few listings for sales. Such confirmation allows bright economists and bright Quad-Citians like you to plan their next moves.